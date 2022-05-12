Helena-Area Fishing Report

Canyon Ferry: Rainbow trout fishing is a little slower, but fish are still cruising the shorelines on the north end.

Rainbows are being caught from shore at the Outhouse rock bar, Shannon and Chinamen’s using black leech flies, bead head nymphs, worms or egg sacks. Fishing has been slow on the south end of the reservoir (mainly because it is hard to launch a boat) with a few walleyes being caught around Pond 1 and Duck Creek on worms or crankbaits. Carp are being caught throughout the reservoir for those looking to target them. Some boats are getting out and launching at Broadwater Bay, Goose Bay, Duck Creek and Chinamen’s. -- Troy Humphrey

Hauser: The Rainbow trout bite has been consistently good near the shorelines at York Bridge, the Causeway and Riverside campground area while using egg or black leech pattern flies, various spinners, Power Bait, night crawlers or spawn sacks.

Boat anglers pulling various spoons or crankbaits out from Black Sandy are also picking up a few rainbows. A few perch rainbow trout are being picked up on Lake Helena while trolling bottom bouncers and crawler harnesses. Walleye fishing has been fairly slow. -- Chris Hurley

Holter: Rainbow action has been consistently great near the shorelines at Gates of the Mountains, the BLM boat ramp, Log Gulch boat ramp and Departure Point.

Using egg or leech pattern flies, Spinners, spoons, Power Bait, night crawlers or spawn sacks has been working well. Boat anglers pulling various spoons and spinners combos are finding some nice rainbows out from Black Beach and Departure Point.

Walleye and perch fishing has been slow but look for that to pick up with the increasing water temperatures. -- Chris Hurley

