Canyon Ferry: Rainbows are being caught 15-20 feet deep out from Broadwater Bay and around Confederate while using spoons or brown or black jigs with worms or maggots. Walleye and perch are being caught mid reservoir out from Confederate in 40-50 feet of water while using yellow or green Hali jigs or spoons tipped with nightcrawlers or maggots. Burbot are also being caught on the bottom by anglers using walleye and perch rigs with bait. Stay away from the pressure ridges on the south end of the reservoir. There is over 20 inches of ice from the Silos down to the ponds, 18-20 inches of ice around Duck Creek and the north end has 3-5 inches of ice. -- Troy Humphrey, FWP, Helena

Hauser: Some larger perch are being found out on Lake Helena while using green or black Hali jigs with maggots or crawlers. An occasional burbot is being found from the Causeway Arm to Black Sandy while using cut bait near the bottom. The Causeway Bridge and Black Sandy area is producing some nice rainbows while using various colored jigs or ice flies tipped with crawlers 6 to 10 feet below the ice. 12-15 inches of ice has been reported. -- Chris Hurley, FWP, Helena

Holter: The perch bite continues to be great and good numbers of perch and an occasional walleye are being found out from Log Gulch, Departure Point, the Prairie Dog Town, and the BLM boat ramp while using multi-colored Hali or glow jigs and maggots near the bottom in 35 to 45 feet of water. A few rainbows and an occasional burbot are being picked up at the Gates of the Mountains while using various ice flies tipped with crawlers in shallow for trout or cut bait near the bottom for Burbot. 10 inches of ice has been reported with some slush and water on top. -- Chris Hurley, FWP, Helena

Helena Valley Regulating Reservoir: A few kokanee and perch are being picked up while using Hali or Sweedish Pimple type ice jigs tipped with red maggots or corn in 20 to 45 feet of water. 13-15 inches of ice has been reported. -- Chris Hurley, FWP, Helena