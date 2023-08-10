Canyon Ferry: Walleye fishing is good throughout the reservoir with the hot spots being from Confederate to Pond 1, Pond 4 to Hole-in-the-Wall, north of White Earth and the west shore across from Avalanche. Walleyes are being caught in 15-25 feet of water on bottom bouncers with slow-death rigs or worm harnesses in red or pink colors.

Rainbows are being caught as well as perch by anglers using walleye rigs in these same areas. A few rainbows are being caught while using jigs or crankbaits around Hole-in-the-Wall. Shore fishing is producing a few walleyes on hook and worms around Broadwater Bay. – Troy Humphrey

Hauser: Walleye fishing in Lake Helena and from the Causeway to Black Sandy continues to be good while trolling bottom bouncers with walleye spinners and a leech or slip bobber fishing with leeches in shallow water during the evening hours.

A few nice perch are being picked up while searching for walleyes. Rainbow fishing has been slow, but a few are being caught while using crawlers and marshmallows below Canyon Ferry Dam and while trolling cowbells with wedding rings tipped with worm pieces from Black Sandy to York Bridge. – Chris Hurley

Holter: Walleye and perch fishing continues to be good around Cottonwood Creek, Ming Bar and on the lower end of the reservoir around weed beds while using jigs tipped with worms or leeches in 15-25 feet of water.

Rainbow fishing has been great throughout the reservoir while trolling cowbells and spinners tipped with a worm or while trolling crankbaits. A few Kokanee are being caught above the Dam in 70-100 feet of water while using downriggers and trolling Dodgers or cowbells with spinners tipped with shoepeg corn. – Chris Hurley