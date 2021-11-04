Helena-area fishing report

Fishing report to take a short hiatus

This is the final fishing report for the summer season. The ice fishing reports will start in January.

Canyon Ferry: Walleye and perch action is slow with a rainbows being caught while trolling cowbells or crankbaits between Duck Creek and Confederate. Not many boat anglers are getting out due to low reservoir levels making ramps difficult or unusable.

Shore fishing is producing rainbows around the Outhouse, Hellgate and Duck Creek on nightcrawlers or Rapalas. As reservoir elevations continue to drop, ramps will become unusable.

For the latest ramp information go to the Bureau of Reclamation website at: https://www.usbr.gov/gp/boat/index.html

Hauser: Rainbow fishing continues to be great. Shore anglers are finding rainbows at the Causeway Bridge, Riverside and Black Sandy while using crawlers and a marshmallow or Power Bait. Boaters trolling cowbells and wedding ring combos tipped with crawlers out from Black Sandy and the Dam area have been finding good numbers of rainbows as well. Perch and walleye fishing have slowed down with fewer boaters and cooler temperatures.

Holter: Rainbow fishing continues to be great. Shore and boat anglers at the Gates of the Mountains area have been catching some nice trout while fly fishing with leech patterns or casting crawlers. Good numbers of fish are being found on the lower end of the reservoir while trolling cowbells. Perch and walleye fishing have slowed down with fewer boaters and cooler temperatures.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0