Helena-area fishing report

Anglers are reminded that live fish cannot be used as bait on the Missouri River from the confluence of the Madison and Jefferson Rivers, downstream to Morony Dam, which includes Canyon Ferry, Hauser and Holter reservoirs.
Canyon Ferry: The walleye bite has been really good with the best action being on the south end from Hole in the Wall and Confederate to the Ponds.
Bottom bouncers are working best with a worm in 10 to 15 feet of water. Try using pink, chartreuse or green spinner blades. Some perch are being caught along with the walleye.
A few walleyes are being picked up in these areas from shore as well. Fair rainbow fishing can be found while trolling cowbells or crankbaits 20 to 25 feet deep around mid-reservoir and the north end. An occasional rainbow is being caught from shore while using worms around White Earth and Beaver Creek Bay.
As a reminder the new walleye regulation is 10 daily, 1 over 15 inches; possession is twice the daily limit.
Hauser: A few rainbows continue to be picked up early in the morning or late in the evening while trolling cowbells and wedding ring combos between the Dam and York Bridge.
Using lead core line and having 5 to 6 colors out while trolling has been working well. Most walleyes are being picked up in the Causeway arm and in the White Sandy and Black Sandy area.
Most walleye anglers have been pitching jigs/vertical jigging near points or trolling crawler harnesses. Green, orange, white or black jigs or spinner blades have been popular. Shore anglers are picking up a few walleye and trout from the Causeway Bridge while using floating jigs and leeches/crawlers.
Holter: Good numbers of perch and a few walleye continue to be picked up. Most are being caught while pitching jigs or vertical jigging in the Canyon near the Gates of the Mountains and other weed beds or points in the middle and lower sections of the reservoir. Shore anglers are finding a few perch around the boat docks at Log Gulch boat ramp. Black, green, orange and white colored jigs tipped with leeches or crawlers have been popular.
Some nice rainbows continue to be picked up early in the morning on the lower end of the reservoir. Trolling cowbells and wedding ring combos or crankbaits at least 20 feet down in the water column has been working well.
Some anglers are finding some nice trout while fly fishing from a float tube near the Gates of the Mountains.