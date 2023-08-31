Canyon Ferry: Walleye and perch are being caught in 10-15 feet of water between Duck Creek and Pond 1 and between the Silos and Pond 3, including the river channel. The best action has been while using bottom-bouncers with silver, purple or red spinner blades tipped with either a worm or leech.

Walleye and rainbows are being caught in 30 feet of water between White Earth and Round Top on bottom bouncers or yellow or green crankbaits. Shore fishing is slow — Troy Humphrey

Hauser: Some nice rainbows are being caught below Canyon Ferry Dam, in the Spokane Bay area, and around Black Sandy while casting spinners or spoons and trolling cowbells tipped with crawlers.

A few walleye and an occasional perch are being found in Lake Helena and around the Causeway Bridge while pitching jigs and crawlers, trolling bottom bouncers with worm harnesses, or slip bobber fishing with leeches. — Chris Hurley

Holter: Good numbers of rainbows are being caught around Black Beach, Split Rock, and the weed beds around South Village while trolling cowbells or grey and silver crankbaits, and in the Gates of the Mountains area while fly fishing with nymphs under an indicator.

Perch fishing has been great around weed beds in 10-20 feet of water, around Cottonwood Creek, and around the boat docks between the BLM boat ramp and Log Gulch while pitching jigs tipped with worms. An occasional walleye is being found in the same areas as the perch. A few kokanee are being caught above the dam in 50 to 75 feet of water while vertical jigging or trolling various flashers. — Chris Hurley