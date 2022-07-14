Helena-Area Fishing Report

Canyon Ferry: The walleye bite is on with reports of good catches around the river mouth and Pond 4, White Earth and Snaggy Bay, and the north end around Court Sheriff and submerged points.

Most anglers are using a variety of spinner blades with a bottom bouncer or jigs. Worms and leeches are working equally well. Shore anglers are catching a few walleye in Beaver Creek Bay near White Earth and around the Silos. A few rainbows are being caught while trolling cowbells or silver spoons on the north end around Cemetary Island or from White Earth to Hole in the Wall on walleye rigs.

An occasional rainbow is being caught from shore at the Outhouse and Shannon. -- Troy Humphrey

Hauser: Walleye fishing has been good while pitching jigs with leeches or crawlers around Eldorado Bar and the Causeway Arm or while using floating jigs from the Causeway Bridge during the early morning or late evening hours.

Rainbows continue to be picked up below Canyon Ferry Dam While using crawlers and a marshmallow, spinners, or Power Bait and while trolling cowbell setups around Black Sandy, York Bridge or Devil’s Elbow. -- Chris Hurley

Holter: Walleye fishing has been great inside the canyon near the Gates of the Mountains, around Cottonwood Creek and the Clay Banks on the lower end of the reservoir.

Trolling bottom bouncers with orange or white spinner blades or pitching perch-colored jigs around shallow points or weed beds has been working well. Some perch are being picked up here and there while fishing for walleye.

Good numbers of rainbows continue to be picked up throughout the reservoir while trolling various flashers with a spinner combination or crankbaits at least 20 feet deep.

An occasional rainbow is being caught from shore while using floating jigs and crawlers or power bait. -- Chris Hurley