Canyon Ferry: Walleye fishing is very good around Ponds 2 and 3 and the river mouth in 20 feet of water. Also, from White Earth to Round-top and between Confederate and Duck Creek in 20 to 25 feet of water on bottom bouncers with slow-death rigs or worm harnesses in various colors.

Various colored jigs and crankbaits have been working as well. A few perch are being caught by anglers using walleye rigs in these same areas.

Rainbow fishing is slow as well as shore fishing in general.

Hauser: Walleye are being caught in the Causeway and at the Causeway Bridge while using jigs and leeches.

Rainbows are being caught below Canyon Ferry Dam on jigs and worms or while trolling cowbells around Black Sandy and the mouth of the Causeway.

Holter: Rainbows are being caught around Gates of the Mountains on worms or fly fishing with nymphs. Rainbow action is also good near the cliffs from Black Beach to Split Rock on jigs at night or while trolling cowbells or crankbaits during the evening hours.

Kokanee are being caught near the Dam while trolling cowbells or other flashers while using a downrigger in 55 to 60 feet of water. Walleye fishing is slow with a few being caught in bays in the canyon. Good numbers of perch are being found in lower Holter around weedbeds while using jigs tipped with a worm.