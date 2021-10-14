Helena-area fishing report

Canyon Ferry: Walleye are still being caught along with an occasional perch.

Silos, Duck Creek, Round Top and Confederate have the best action while trolling bottom bouncers with green/white or silver/white blades in 10 feet of water. Green and yellow crankbaits have been working as well. A few rainbows are being caught with bottom bouncers or by trolling cowbells. Shore fishing is producing a few walleye, perch and rainbows at the Silos, Duck Creek and Court Sheriff on nightcrawlers in the morning or evening hours. As reservoir elevations continue to drop, ramps will become unusable.

For the latest ramp information go to the Bureau of Reclamation website at: https://www.usbr.gov/gp/boat/index.html

Hauser: Rainbow fishing has been awesome. Trolling Rapalas or cowbells and wedding ring combos tipped with crawlers in the Black Sandy area has been producing good numbers of fish. Shore anglers are finding rainbows at Riverside and the Causeway Bridge while using Power Bait, crawlers and a marshmallow or Wooly Buggers. Perch and walleye fishing have slowed down.