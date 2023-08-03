Canyon Ferry: Walleye fishing is good between Ponds 1 and 2 and Duck Creek in 11-20 feet of water on bottom bouncers with slow-death rigs or worm harnesses in chartreuse or green colors.

Green jigs and crankbaits have been working also. Rainbows are being caught as well as a few perch by anglers using walleye rigs in these same areas. A few rainbows are being caught while trolling cowbells 30 feet deep around Cemetery Island. Shore fishing is slow. -- Troy Humphrey

Hauser: Walleye fishing has been great in Lake Helena and around the El Dorado dredge piles while trolling crankbaits or bottom bouncers with a leech. A few nice perch are being picked up in Lake Helena and near Black Sandy while searching for walleyes.

Rainbow fishing has been slow, but a few are being caught while using crawlers and marshmallows below Canyon Ferry Dam and while trolling cowbells with wedding rings tipped with worm pieces around Black Sandy. -- Chris Hurley

Holter: Rainbow fishing continues to be good out from the Gates of the Mountains and between Black Beach and Split Rock while trolling cowbells with a worm or using jigs and crawlers during the evening hours.

Perch fishing has been great, and a few walleye are being found as well while using jigs tipped with a worm or leeches in 15-25 feet of water, around Cottonwood Creek, Ming Bar and in lower Holter near weed beds.

A few Kokanee are being caught near the Dam while trolling cowbells or Dodgers in around 65 feet of water. -- Chris Hurley