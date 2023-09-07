Canyon Ferry: Walleyes are being caught in 20-25 feet of water between the Silos and White Earth along the west shore while using bottom-bouncers with worm harnesses or slo-death rigs with silver or white spinner blades tipped with a worm. North of White earth is producing walleyes as well.

Rainbows are being caught while trolling spoons around Confederate. Shore anglers are catching rainbows at Confederate on worms or PowerBait while Shannon is producing both rainbows and walleye on worms in the evenings. -- Troy Humphrey

Hauser: A few walleye and perch are being found in the Causeway Arm while pitching jigs and crawlers, trolling bottom bouncers with worm harnesses, or slip bobber fishing with leeches.

The best rainbow action has been below Canyon Ferry Dam, in the Spokane Bay area, and around White Sandy while using crawlers and a marshmallow, casting spinners or spoons, or trolling deep running crankbaits or cowbells tipped with crawlers. -- Chris Hurley

Holter: Good numbers of walleye and perch are being found around Mann Gulch, Ming Bar, Cottonwood Creek and the BLM boat ramp docks while pitching various jigs and crawlers.

Rainbow fishing has been good at the Gates of the Mountains area while fly fishing, near Black Beach and Split Rock while trolling cowbells, and while using crawlers and floating jigs from shore at Departure Point. An occasional kokanee is being caught near the dam in 50 to 75 feet of water while vertical jigging or trolling various flashers. -- Chris Hurley

Helena Valley Regulating Reservoir: The snagging season for kokanee salmon opened on Sept. 1 and will run through Oct. 31. Limits are 35 salmon daily with 70 in possession. -- Chris Hurley