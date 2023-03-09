Anglers are reminded that ice conditions can be extremely variable. Ice thickness can range from thick enough to support a vehicle to open water. Extreme caution should be used when accessing the ice.

Canyon Ferry: Rainbows are being caught around Confederate and from Hole in the Wall to south of the Silos while using pink or orange jigs and worms. Perch and a few walleye are being caught north of the Silos to Hole in the Wall and around Duck Creek on bright colored jigs (white, chartreuse or pink) or lures with maggots or worms.

Stay away from the pressure ridges on the south end of the reservoir. There is over 20 inches of ice from the Silos down to the ponds, 18-20 inches of ice around Duck Creek and the north end has 3-5 inches of ice. - Troy Humphrey

Hauser: A few rainbows continue to be caught out from Black Sandy and the Causeway area while using pink, green or silver jigs or ice flies tipped with maggots or crawlers in 6 to 10 feet of water. An occasional walleye and burbot is being found in the Causeway Arm while jigging near the bottom during the evening hours. 18 inches of ice has been reported. - Chris Hurley

Holter: More rainbows are being picked up recently near the shorelines at the Gates of the Mountains and other public access points on the lower end of the reservoir while using pink or yellow ice jigs tipped with crawlers in 4 to 10 feet of water. Perch fishing continues to be great out from the BLM boat ramp, the Prairie Dog Town, Log Gulch, Departure Point and throughout most of the lower end of the reservoir while using Swedish Pimples, Halis or other jigs and maggots near the bottom in 20 to 40 feet of water. A few burbot and northern pike are being caught at the Gates of the mountains area while using larger jigs with crawlers, cut bait or hot dogs. 15 inches of ice has been reported. - Chris Hurley

Helena Valley Regulating Reservoir: Kokanee action has been great recently while using red, pink, or green ice jigs, Halis or dodgers tipped with red maggots or corn in 30 to 40 feet of water. A few perch are being found while using smaller jigs and maggots near the bottom. 18 inches of ice has been reported. - Chris Hurley