Helena-area fishing report

Snagging season for Kokanee Salmon opens

Canyon Ferry: The walleye action has been really good between Confederate and Pond 1 and south of Broadwater Bay while using bottom-bouncers with green or white spinner blades and a worm in 10-15 feet of water.

Perch are being picked up around pond 1 by anglers fishing with walleye tackle. Rainbows are being caught from shore between Confederate and Duck Creek and while trolling in 15 feet of water with cowbells or spoons. As reservoir elevations continue to drop, ramps will become unusable.

For the latest ramp information go to the BOR website at: https://www.usbr.gov/gp/boat/index.html

Hauser: Fishing for rainbows from shore has picked up at the Causeway, Riverside and York Bridge. Floating jigs with nightcrawlers, Power Bait and Mepps spinners are working well.

Trolling cowbells and wedding ring combos Lakeside to the Dam is also producing good numbers of rainbows. Walleye and perch action has slowed down but a few are still being picked up in and around the Causeway Arm while pitching jigs/vertical jigging or trolling crawler harnesses near points or weed beds.