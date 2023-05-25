Helena-Area Fishing Report

Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Canyon Ferry: Rainbow action has slowed down as they are heading away from shore.

A few are still being caught from shore on the north end of the reservoir at Shannon while using worms or PowerBait. Boat anglers are finding walleye but not much for rainbows. The walleye are being caught around Goose Bay and on the south end of the reservoir out in the middle in 15 to 20 feet of water.

Trolling bottom bouncers with green or chartreuse spinner blades, jigs or crankbaits all seem to be producing walleyes. Carp are in full spawn mode and provide great action for bow-fishing or traditional methods. -- Troy Humphrey

Hauser: Shore anglers are catching rainbows at Riverside and the Causeway while using Power Bait, night crawlers and marshmallows or spinners.

Boat anglers are finding most rainbows while trolling cowbells with a wedding ring or orange crankbaits between Black Sandy and the Powerlines. The walleye bite on Lake Helena has been good, and most are being picked up while trolling perch-colored crankbaits and bottom bouncers with various colored walleye spinners or floating jigs tipped with crawlers. -- Chris Hurley

Holter: Rainbow fishing has been consistently good from shore and boat at the Gates of the Mountains while using egg patterns, black and red leech patterns, PowerBait, night crawlers, spawn sacks or various spinners.

A few perch are being caught from the Log Gulch docks while pitching small green jigs tipped with crawlers. Boat anglers are finding good numbers of rainbows on the lower end of the reservoir while trolling orange or yellow crankbaits, Thomas lures, Crocodiles or cowbells and wedding rings with lead core line.

A few walleye are starting to be picked up in the canyon while vertical jigging with various hair jigs or Mister Twisters tipped with leeches. -- Chris Hurley