Helena-area fishing report

Anglers are reminded that ice conditions can be extremely variable. Ice thickness can range from thick enough to support a vehicle to open water. Extreme caution should be used when accessing the ice.

Canyon Ferry: Rainbow fishing is good from the Silos south to the Ponds near shore in 10 feet of water or less. Gold or brown jigs or Wooly buggers tipped with mealworms, worms or maggots are producing the best catches.

Perch and an occasional walleye are being caught around Duck Creek and Confederate in 50 feet of water on various colors of Swedish Pimples tipped with various baits. There is 16-20 inches of ice around Duck Creek and from Hole in the Wall down to the ponds.

There is also fishable ice mid-reservoir and by the dam with anglers getting on the ice by Shannon, the Outhouse and Cave Bay.

Hauser: A few rainbow trout are being caught out from Black Sandy and around the Causeway area. Black, green, pink or white jigs tipped with crawlers have been working well for trout. A few perch and an occasional ling are being found out from Black Sandy as well while jigging in 20 to 30 feet of water.

Swedish Pimple or Hali type jigs tipped with maggots has been standard for perch and dead sticking crawlers or cut bait is best for burbot. 12 to 14 inches of ice has been reported.

Holter: Rainbows continue to be caught at the Gates of the Mountains, the BLM boat ramp, Log Gulch and Departure Point. Dead sticking small black and green jigs tipped with crawlers less than 10 feet below the ice is working for trout.

Small perch are showing up out from the Prairie Dog Town, Indian Trail, Log Gulch and Departure Point. Perch anglers are having success jigging near the bottom with Hali or pimple type jigs tipped with maggots in around 30 feet of water. 12 inches of ice has been reported.

Helena Valley Regulating Reservoir: A few kokanee are showing up in around 30 feet of water during the early morning hours. Using fire tiger colored Hali or Swedish Pimple type ice jigs with maggots or corn is working well.

Most perch are being picked up while using the same equipment near the bottom in around 20 feet of water. 12 inches of ice has been reported.

