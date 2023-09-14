Canyon Ferry: Walleyes are being caught in 20-25 feet of water north of White Earth on the west shore, around Confederate and Cemetery Island while using bottom-bouncers with worm harnesses with pink or red spinner blades tipped with a worm. Jigs with a worm are working as well.

The north end is producing a few smallmouth bass around rocky points on jigs or Rapalas. Shore anglers are catching rainbows at Confederate and Hellgate on worms. – Troy Humphrey

Hauser: A few rainbows and walleye are being caught in the York Bridge area while trolling crankbaits in 10-15 feet of water. The Causeway Arm is producing a few walleye while pitching jigs and crawlers, trolling bottom bouncers with worm harnesses, or slip bobber fishing during the evening hours.

Some anglers are catching rainbows from shore below Canyon Ferry Dam with worms and marshmallows and while trolling cowbells between Black Sandy and the Dam. – Chris Hurley

Holter: The rainbow fishing has been very good throughout the reservoir while trolling cowbells and wedding rings or spoons. The best trout action has been on the lower end of the reservoir, while trolling out from the Boat Loft and the South Village.

An occasional kokanee salmon is being caught while fishing for trout. Perch fishing has been great while pitching small jigs and crawlers around Mann Gulch, Ming Bar, Cottonwood Creek, and the BLM boat ramp docks.

A few walleye are being caught in the same areas as the perch. – Chris Hurley

Helena Valley Regulating Reservoir: The snagging season for kokanee salmon opened on Sept. 1 and will run through Oct. 31. Limits are 35 salmon daily with 70 in possession. – Chris Hurley