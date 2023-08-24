Canyon Ferry: Great walleye fishing can be found between Pond 1 and the river channel as well as between the Silos and Hole-in-the-Wall. Walleyes are being caught in 15-25 feet of water on bottom bouncers with slow-death rigs or worm harnesses in silver, red or green colors.

Perch and rainbows are being caught by anglers using walleye rigs in these same areas. Shore fishing has produced some walleye and rainbows at Confederate and the Silos on worms. A few rainbows have been reported at Shannon ramp while fly fishing with black or brown nymphs. -- Troy Humphrey

Hauser: A few rainbows are being caught while trolling crankbaits or cowbells from Black Sandy to York Bridge and while using crawlers and a marshmallow below Canyon Ferry Dam.

Walleye fishing has been good the near the Causeway, York Bridge and the El Dorado dredge piles while pitching jigs and crawlers, trolling bottom bouncers with worm harnesses or slip bobber fishing with leeches in 15-20 feet of water. -- Chris Hurley

Holter: Rainbow fishing continues to be great in the Gates of the Mountains area while fly fishing with nymphs under an indicator and on the lower end of the reservoir while trolling cowbells tipped with night crawlers.

Great numbers of perch are being found around weed beds in 10-20 feet of water, around Cottonwood Creek and around the boat docks between the BLM boat ramp and Log Gulch while pitching jigs tipped with worms.

A few walleye are being caught in the same areas as the perch. A few Kokanee are being caught above the Dam in around 75 feet of water while vertical jigging or trolling various flashers tipped with shoepeg corn. -- Chris Hurley