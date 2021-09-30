Helena-area Fishing Report

Canyon Ferry: Walleye fishing is fair with a few anglers having success while trolling bottom bouncers or Slow Death rigs from Goose Bay to Avalanche and in Hellgate Bay in 20 to 40 feet of water.
Boat anglers are finding some rainbows as well, especially from mid-reservoir to the dam while using cowbells or crankbaits. Shore fishing is improving with rainbows moving in shallower and being caught throughout the reservoir on worms. Shore anglers are finding some yellow perch around the Silos and walleye around Goose Bay. Worms are working best.
As reservoir elevations continue to drop, ramps will become unusable.
For the latest ramp information go to the BOR website at: https://www.usbr.gov/gp/boat/index.html
Hauser: A few walleye have been picked up recently while trolling crankbaits in Lake Helena and with floating jigs and leeches from the Causeway Bridge.
Rainbow action continues to be great while trolling cowbells and wedding ring combos near Black Sandy and York Bridge. Shore anglers are having success for rainbows at the Causeway and below Canyon Ferry Dam.
Holter: Perch fishing has really turned on lately and anglers using small jigs tipped with crawlers around Log Gulch Bay and near Cottonwood Creek have been finding good numbers of perch.
A few walleye are being caught while jigging in the Canyon and near other points and weed beds on the lower end of the reservoir. Rainbow fishing has been good while pulling silver or blue crankbaits or cowbells from Black Beach to Split Rock and in the Oxbow.
Using plain crawlers from Departure Point and the Gates of the Mountains area is producing some trout as well.
Helena Valley Regulating Reservoir: The snagging season for Kokanee Salmon opened on Sept. 1 and will run through Oct. 31. Limits are 35 salmon daily with 70 in possession.