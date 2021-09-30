Helena-area Fishing Report

Canyon Ferry: Walleye fishing is fair with a few anglers having success while trolling bottom bouncers or Slow Death rigs from Goose Bay to Avalanche and in Hellgate Bay in 20 to 40 feet of water.

Boat anglers are finding some rainbows as well, especially from mid-reservoir to the dam while using cowbells or crankbaits. Shore fishing is improving with rainbows moving in shallower and being caught throughout the reservoir on worms. Shore anglers are finding some yellow perch around the Silos and walleye around Goose Bay. Worms are working best.

As reservoir elevations continue to drop, ramps will become unusable.

For the latest ramp information go to the BOR website at: https://www.usbr.gov/gp/boat/index.html

Hauser: A few walleye have been picked up recently while trolling crankbaits in Lake Helena and with floating jigs and leeches from the Causeway Bridge.

Rainbow action continues to be great while trolling cowbells and wedding ring combos near Black Sandy and York Bridge. Shore anglers are having success for rainbows at the Causeway and below Canyon Ferry Dam.