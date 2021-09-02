Helena-area fishing report

Canyon Ferry: Good fishing continues for walleye and perch between Duck Creek and Pond 1 and out from the Silos.

The best action has been while using bottom-bouncers tipped with a worm in 15 feet of water. Rainbows are being caught around White Earth, Confederate and the north end while trolling cowbells. Rainbows are also being caught from shore by White Earth in Beaver Creek Bay.

As reservoir elevations continue to drop, ramps will become unusable. For the latest ramp information go to the BOR website at: https://www.usbr.gov/gp/boat/index.html

Hauser: Trolling cowbells and wedding ring combos between the Devil’s Elbow and the dam is producing good numbers of rainbows.

Anglers fishing from shore are finding a few rainbows at Riverside, the Causeway and Black Sandy while using Power Bait or crawlers and a marshmallow.

A few walleye and rainbows are being found in the Causeway arm and out from Black Sandy while pitching jigs/vertical jigging or trolling crawler harnesses near points or weed beds. White, Green or gold jigs and spinner blades have been popular.