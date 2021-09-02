Helena-area fishing report

Canyon Ferry: Good fishing continues for walleye and perch between Duck Creek and Pond 1 and out from the Silos.
The best action has been while using bottom-bouncers tipped with a worm in 15 feet of water. Rainbows are being caught around White Earth, Confederate and the north end while trolling cowbells. Rainbows are also being caught from shore by White Earth in Beaver Creek Bay.
As reservoir elevations continue to drop, ramps will become unusable. For the latest ramp information go to the BOR website at: https://www.usbr.gov/gp/boat/index.html
Hauser: Trolling cowbells and wedding ring combos between the Devil’s Elbow and the dam is producing good numbers of rainbows.
Anglers fishing from shore are finding a few rainbows at Riverside, the Causeway and Black Sandy while using Power Bait or crawlers and a marshmallow.
A few walleye and rainbows are being found in the Causeway arm and out from Black Sandy while pitching jigs/vertical jigging or trolling crawler harnesses near points or weed beds. White, Green or gold jigs and spinner blades have been popular.
Holter: Trolling cowbells and wedding ring combos is producing good numbers of rainbows on the lower end of the reservoir.
Some rainbows are being picked up at night using lanterns and jigs with crawlers. Some really nice rainbows are being caught while fly fishing up stream of the Gates of the Mountains. The walleye bite seems to have slowed down some however a few walleye and pretty good numbers of perch are being caught while pitching jigs or vertical jigging near weed beds in the Canyon near the Gates of the Mountains.
Some anglers are having success for walleye at sunset or even later into the night while trolling bottom bouncers and crawler harnesses or jigging with leeches. Shore anglers are finding a few walleye at night pitching jigs from shore as well. White, chartreuse or gold jigs or spinner blades have been popular.
Helena Valley Regulating Reservoir: The snagging season for Kokanee Salmon opens on Sept. 1 and will run through Oct. 31. Limits are 35 salmon daily with 70 in possession.