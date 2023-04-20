Rainbows showing up near shorelines

Canyon Ferry: The rainbow trout bite is really picking up throughout the reservoir as fish are cruising the shorelines.

Rainbows are being caught from shore at the Silos, Goose Bay, Snaggy Bay and Magpie while using bead head nymphs, egg sacks, worms or spinners. There is still some ice from north of the Silos to White Earth that needs to be avoided and most boats are staying off the reservoir for this reason. - Troy Humphrey

Hauser: Rainbow action has been great near the shorelines around York Bridge, Devil’s Elbow, and the Causeway area. Pink, orange, or red nymph patterns or egg flies have been popular.

Some anglers are also having success while using Power Bait, night crawlers, spawn sacks or spinners.

There is still some ice on the lower end of the reservoir. - Chris Hurley

Holter: Good numbers of Rainbows are showing up near the shorelines at the Gates of the Mountains.

Pheasant tail nymphs, pink scuds and black leech patterns are working well. Using Power Bait, night crawlers, spawn sacks or spinners is also producing some nice rainbows.

There is still some ice on the lower end of the reservoir. - Chris Hurley