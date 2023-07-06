Canyon Ferry: Walleyes are being caught throughout the reservoir with the best action coming from the Hellgate, Goose Bay and Confederate areas on the east shore while the west shore is producing in bays or bay points a few miles north of White Earth.

The best walleye action is while fishing in 20 to 30 feet of water on bottom bouncers, slow-death rigs or jigs in various colors. A few rainbows and perch are being caught by anglers using walleye rigs in these same areas. Shore fishing between Broadwater Bay and Pond 4 is producing an occasional rainbow, walleye or perch on the basic hook, line and sinker technique tipped with a worm. -- Troy Humphrey

Hauser: The walleye bite continues to be great at the Causeway Bridge, below Canyon Ferry Dam and from the Causeway Arm to Black Sandy while pitching perch-colored jigs, trolling bottom bouncers and crawler harnesses, or while slip bobber fishing with leeches.

Rainbow action has been consistently good below Canyon Ferry Dam while using marabou jigs, Power Bait and small streamer flies, and while trolling cowbells with a wedding ring between the Power Lines and the Dam. -- Chris Hurley

Holter: The kokanee bite near the Dam has been special while trolling dodgers or cowbells with double hook spinners tipped with shoepeg corn in 40 to 60 feet of water.

The walleye bite continues to be great and good numbers are being found near Cottonwood Creek, and the Clay Banks on the lower end of the reservoir while pitching perch-colored jigs tipped with leeches or slip bobber fishing in the warmer bays with leeches.

Most perch are being found around the boat docks on the lower end of the reservoir, and in the small bays upstream from the Dam while pitching small jigs with crawler pieces.

The best rainbow bite has been out from the Gates of the Mountains while using small nymphs or on the lower end of the reservoir while trolling cowbells tipped with brass spoons and crawlers with lead core line. -- Chris Hurley