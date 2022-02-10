Helena-area fishing report

Anglers are reminded that ice conditions can be extremely variable. Ice thickness can range from thick enough to support a vehicle to open water. Extreme caution should be used when accessing the ice.

Canyon Ferry: Overall fishing has slowed down for all species. Some Rainbows are being caught around the Silos in 10 feet of water or less while using a pink jig with mealworms, worms or maggots. Perch and an occasional walleye are being caught north of the Silos in 20 feet of water and around Duck Creek and Confederate in 50 feet of water on black, pink or white jigs tipped with various baits.

There is 16-20 inches of ice around Duck Creek and from Hole in the Wall down to the ponds. There is also fishable ice mid-reservoir and by the dam with anglers getting on the ice by Shannon, the Outhouse and Cave Bay.

Hauser: Some nice perch are being found in Lake Helena. Hali type jigs with maggots are popular. A few rainbow trout are being caught out from Black Sandy and around the Causeway area. Black or green jigs tipped with crawlers have been working well for trout. An occasional ling is being picked up out from Black Sandy while using set lines and cut bait or crawlers.

There has been 12 to 15 inches of ice reported.

Holter: Good numbers of perch are being found out from the Prairie Dog Town, Indian Trail, Log Gulch and Departure Point. Jigging Swedish Pimples or Kastmasters tipped with maggots in 30 to 40 feet of water is working well. Some nice rainbows are being caught at the Gates of the Mountains while using spawn sacks or ice jigs tipped with maggots in 6 to 10 feet of water.

There has been 12 inches of ice reported.

Helena Valley Regulating Reservoir: More kokanee are showing up recently while fishing in 25 to 30 feet of water. Using perch pattern Hali or Swedish Pimple type ice jigs with maggots or corn is working well. A few perch are being picked up while using the same equipment near the bottom in around 20 feet of water. There has been 12 to 15 inches of ice reported.

