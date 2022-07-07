Helena-area fishing report

Canyon Ferry: A few rainbows and walleye are being caught from shore north of the Silos. Boat anglers are catching rainbows while trolling black and gold colored Rapalas or dragging bottom bouncers for walleye around Hellgate, Goose Bay and the Silos.

Walleye fishing has really taken off with the best areas being around the Silos, Hellgate and between Confederate and Goose Bay while trolling bottom bouncers with white or chartreuse blades or slow-death rigs with a worm or various colored crankbaits. A few perch are being picked up on the south end as well. -- Troy Humphrey

Hauser: Good numbers of rainbows are being caught below Canyon Ferry Dam While using crawlers and a marshmallow or small nymphs or leech patterns.

Trolling cowbells and wedding ring combos between Devil’s Elbow and York Bridge has been producing some nice rainbows as well. A few walleyes are being picked up from the Causeway Bridge while using floating jigs with leeches or crawlers or pulling bottom bouncers and walleye spinners in the Causeway Arm. -- Chris Hurley

Holter: Good numbers of rainbows are being picked up throughout the reservoir while trolling various crankbaits or cowbells and a spinner combination. Walleye and perch fishing has been good lately while pitching various jigs with leeches or crawlers near the small bays inside the canyon near the Gates of the Mountains and along the Clay Banks and other points and weed beds on the lower end on the reservoir. -- Chris Hurley