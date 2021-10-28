Helena-area fishing report

Canyon Ferry: A few walleyes and rainbows are being caught while trolling with crankbaits between Duck Creek and Confederate. Not many boat anglers are getting out due to low reservoir levels making ramps difficult or unusable. Shore fishing is producing rainbows around the Outhouse rock bar, Shannon, Court Sheriff and Hellgate on nightcrawlers or rapalas.

As reservoir elevations continue to drop, ramps will become unusable. For the latest ramp information go to the Bureau of Reclamation website at: https://www.usbr.gov/gp/boat/index.html

Hauser: Rainbow fishing has been fantastic the last couple of weeks. Shore anglers are finding rainbows at the Causeway Bridge and Black Sandy while using Power Bait and crawlers and a marshmallow. Boaters trolling cowbells and wedding ring combos tipped with crawlers out from Black Sandy and the Dam area have been finding good numbers of rainbows as well. Perch and walleye fishing have slowed down with fewer boaters and cooler temperatures.