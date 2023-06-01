Helena-Area Fishing Report

Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Canyon Ferry: The walleye bite has started to really take off, with the best action happening around the Goose Bay/Snaggy Bay area between Pond 1 and the Silos and out from Hole in the Wall.

Dragging bottom bouncers with pink or green spinner blades with worms or leeches in 15 to 20 feet of water has been producing the most walleye. Crankbaits and jigs in pink or green are catching walleye as well.

A few rainbows and perch are also being caught while anglers are targeting walleye. Shore fishing is slow. Bowfishing for carp continues to be good. -- Troy Humphrey

Hauser: The walleye bite on Lake Helena has been great while trolling perch-colored crankbaits and bottom bouncers with orange, white or green walleye spinners.

A few walleye are being caught while pitching small jigs tipped with leeches around Eldorado Bar. A few rainbows are being caught from shore at Riverside, York Bridge and Black Sandy while using PowerBait or night crawlers and while trolling orange, yellow or brown crankbaits or cowbells with a wedding ring between Black Sandy and the Powerlines. --Chris Hurley

Holter: The walleye bite in the Canyon near the Gates of the Mountains has really tuned on and most are being caught while vertical jigging with various hair jigs or Mister Twisters tipped with leeches or crawlers.

Rainbow fishing continues to be great from shore and boat at the Gates of the Mountains while using egg patterns, black and red leech patterns, PowerBait, nightcrawlers, spawn sacks or various spinners.

Good numbers of perch are being found while pitching small green jigs tipped with crawlers between the Oxbow Bend and Log Gulch.

Good number of rainbows are also being found on the lower end of the reservoir while trolling orange or yellow crankbaits, Thomas lures, Crocodiles or cowbells with wedding rings. -- Chris Hurley