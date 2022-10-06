Helena-area fishing report

Canyon Ferry Reservoir: Walleye fishing continues to be good with reports of rainbows and perch being caught as well. The south end around the Silos is the area with the most walleye action while using bottom bouncers in 20 feet of water with pink, white or silver blades and worms or jigs in the same color. Rainbows are being caught north of the Silos while trolling pink or green crankbaits in 15-20 feet of water. Shore anglers are picking up walleyes and rainbows around the Silos and north on worms or jigs tipped with a worm. -- Troy Humphrey, FWP, Helena

Hauser Reservoir: Rainbow fishing has been productive while trolling cowbell and spinner combos between the dam and York Bridge. Rainbows are being caught from shore at Riverside, the Causeway Bridge and Black Sandy while using floating jigs, crawlers and a marshmallow, or spawn sacks. Walleye fishing has slowed down recently with the cooler temperatures. -- Chris Hurley, FWP, Helena

Holter Reservoir: Rainbow fishing continues to be great, and fish are being caught on the lower end of the reservoir while trolling Rapalas or cowbells. Departure Point has been producing good numbers of rainbows while using plain crawlers and a marshmallow. The Gates of the Mountains Marina area has been popular for flyfishing, and various nymphs, leech or egg patterns are working well. Walleye and perch fishing has slowed down recently with the cooler temperatures. -- Chris Hurley, FWP, Helena

Helena Valley Regulating Reservoir: The snagging season for kokanee salmon opened on Sept. 1 and will run through Oct. 31. Limits are 35 salmon daily with 70 in possession. -- Chris Hurley, FWP, Helena