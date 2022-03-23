Helena-Area Fishing Report

This is the last ice fishing report Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks will be sending out for this year. Summer fishing reports will be sent out every Monday starting around mid April.

Anglers are reminded that ice conditions can be extremely variable. Ice thickness can range from thick enough to support a vehicle to open water. Extreme caution should be used when accessing the ice.

Canyon Ferry: Ice has become too unstable for us to send MTFWP personnel out on to it, so there is no report. -- Troy Humphrey

Hauser: Most anglers are fishing open water now as the ice has gone away quickly with the warmer temperatures. Using various spinners, jigs, leech pattern flies or spawn sacks along the shorelines has been producing some nice rainbow trout. -- Chris Hurley

Holter: Most anglers are fishing open water now as the ice has gone away quickly with the warmer temperatures. The Gates of the Mountains boat ramp is now open and anglers fishing along the road are catching some nice rainbow trout with leech pattern flies, spawn sacks, various jigs and Powerbait. -- Chris Hurley

Helena Valley Regulating Reservoir: The ice is no longer safe to be out on. No report. -- Chris Hurley

