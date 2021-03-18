Helena Area Fishing Report



Kokanee catch was great over weekend

Anglers are reminded that ice conditions can be extremely variable. Ice thickness can range from thick enough to support a vehicle to open water. Extreme caution should be used when accessing the ice.

Canyon Ferry: Rainbows are being caught from the Silos to the ponds in less than 15 feet of water while using pink, orange or white jigs or spoons and worms or maggots. A few perch and walleye are showing up in the same spots as the rainbows are being caught. Hole in the Wall and Duck Creek are producing very few perch and walleye. Ice conditions have been reported as 12 to 18 inches around Duck Creek and from Hole in the Wall to the Silos and around the Ponds.

Ice is pulling away from shore in spots, especially in the afternoon, so use caution whether accessing with and ATV or on foot.