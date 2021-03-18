Helena Area Fishing Report

Kokanee catch was great over weekend
Anglers are reminded that ice conditions can be extremely variable. Ice thickness can range from thick enough to support a vehicle to open water. Extreme caution should be used when accessing the ice.
Canyon Ferry: Rainbows are being caught from the Silos to the ponds in less than 15 feet of water while using pink, orange or white jigs or spoons and worms or maggots. A few perch and walleye are showing up in the same spots as the rainbows are being caught. Hole in the Wall and Duck Creek are producing very few perch and walleye. Ice conditions have been reported as 12 to 18 inches around Duck Creek and from Hole in the Wall to the Silos and around the Ponds.
Ice is pulling away from shore in spots, especially in the afternoon, so use caution whether accessing with and ATV or on foot.
Hauser: Anglers are picking up some rainbows around the Causeway while fishing open water with floating jigs and crawlers, powerbait or eggs sacks. A few burbot are being caught at night around Black Sandy while using set lines and smelt near the bottom. Anglers are finding a few perch on the west end of Lake Helena. Try using small green, orange or pink Hali jigs or Pimples tipped with maggots for perch. Ten-12 inches of ice has been reported at Black Sandy. West end of Lake Helena has around 10 inches of ice. Use caution while accessing the ice.
Holter: A few perch were picked up over the weekend on the lower end of the reservoir however it is becoming very difficult to access safe ice and most ice along the shorelines is beginning to break up. Only 4-6 inches of ice has been reported. Use Caution while accessing the ice.
Helena Valley Regulating Reservoir: The Kokanee bite was great over the weekend. Most fish were showing up between 20 and 35 feet of water. Using firetiger or white and blue Hali or Swedish Pimple type ice jigs and maggots or corn has been working well. Not many perch have been caught recently however a few small perch have been found around 25 feet of water or less while using the same equipment near the bottom. 8-10 inches of ice has been reported.
-- Troy Humphrey and Chris Hurley of Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks