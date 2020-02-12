Helena-area fishing report: Thickest ice on Canyon Ferry's south end
0 comments
topical

Helena-area fishing report: Thickest ice on Canyon Ferry's south end

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Hooked on Fishing at the Regulating Reservoir

A group of East Valley Middle School students try their luck at ice fishing at the Helena Valley Regulating Reservoir in this IR file photo.

 Thom Bridge,

Poor and deteriorating ice conditions currently exist due to unseasonably warm weather conditions. Anglers are reminded that ice conditions can be extremely variable. Ice thickness can range from thick enough to support a vehicle to open water. Extreme caution should be used when accessing the ice.

Canyon Ferry: Rainbow fishing is still good around Pond 4, particularly in the morning hours. Rainbows are being caught while using maggots or worms on a variety of jigs, Swedish pimples, wooly buggers or bead head flies. Rainbows are also being caught around Shannon. A few walleye are being caught on jigs tipped with maggots in the river channel between the ponds in 10 to 12 feet of water. Access to Goose Bay, Confederate Bay and Duck Creek is difficult due to snow. Mid reservoir still has open water. Ice conditions have been reported as 5.5 inches at Shannon ramp, 9 to 10 inches at the Silos and closer to the Ponds there is 11 to 13 inches. Troy Humphrey, FWP, Helena

Hauser: Anglers are picking up a few Rainbows around Black Sandy. Most are having luck fishing various ice jigs with maggots 8 to 10 feet below the ice. Ice conditions at the Causeway are very Questionable and there’s a lot of open water. 5 to 6 inches has been reported out from Black Sandy. Chris Hurley, FWP, Helena

Holter: No Report

Helena Valley Regulating Reservoir: Kokanee are still showing up here and there. Using Hali or Swedish Pimples and maggots or corn in 30 to 40 feet of water has been working well. Lots of small perch are also being picked up just off the bottom with similar ice jigs. There is around 7 inches of ice. Chris Hurley, FWP, Helena

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News