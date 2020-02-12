Helena-area fishing report: Thickest ice on Canyon Ferry's south end

Poor and deteriorating ice conditions currently exist due to unseasonably warm weather conditions. Anglers are reminded that ice conditions can be extremely variable. Ice thickness can range from thick enough to support a vehicle to open water. Extreme caution should be used when accessing the ice.

Canyon Ferry: Rainbow fishing is still good around Pond 4, particularly in the morning hours. Rainbows are being caught while using maggots or worms on a variety of jigs, Swedish pimples, wooly buggers or bead head flies. Rainbows are also being caught around Shannon. A few walleye are being caught on jigs tipped with maggots in the river channel between the ponds in 10 to 12 feet of water. Access to Goose Bay, Confederate Bay and Duck Creek is difficult due to snow. Mid reservoir still has open water. Ice conditions have been reported as 5.5 inches at Shannon ramp, 9 to 10 inches at the Silos and closer to the Ponds there is 11 to 13 inches. Troy Humphrey, FWP, Helena