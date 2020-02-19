Helena-area fishing report: Ice at Causeway questionable, rainbow action picking up

Poor and deteriorating ice conditions currently exist due to unseasonably warm weather conditions. Anglers are reminded that ice conditions can be extremely variable. Ice thickness can range from thick enough to support a vehicle to open water. Extreme caution should be used when accessing the ice.

Canyon Ferry: Rainbows are being caught in the bays around the Silos, Pond 4, Duck Creek, Cave Bay and Shannon in 5 to 7 feet of water. There is good rainbow action while using jigs with maggots, but also working is worms, PowerBait, or wooly buggers. A few walleye and perch are being caught on jigs tipped with maggots in 45-50 feet of water off Duck Creek. Seams of open water are forming at White Earth, near the Silos and the river channel between the ponds. Ice conditions have been reported as 6 to 7 inches at Shannon ramp, 9 to 11 inches at the Silos and closer to the Ponds there is 10 to 13 inches. Troy Humphrey, FWP, Helena

Hauser: Anglers are picking up a few Rainbows around Black Sandy. Most are having luck fishing various ice jigs with maggots 8 to 10 feet below the ice. Ice conditions at the Causeway are very questionable and there’s a lot of open water. Three to 7 inches has been reported out from Black Sandy. Chris Hurley, FWP, Helena