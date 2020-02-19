Helena-area fishing report: Ice at Causeway questionable, rainbow action picking up

Poor and deteriorating ice conditions currently exist due to unseasonably warm weather conditions. Anglers are reminded that ice conditions can be extremely variable. Ice thickness can range from thick enough to support a vehicle to open water. Extreme caution should be used when accessing the ice.
Canyon Ferry: Rainbows are being caught in the bays around the Silos, Pond 4, Duck Creek, Cave Bay and Shannon in 5 to 7 feet of water. There is good rainbow action while using jigs with maggots, but also working is worms, PowerBait, or wooly buggers. A few walleye and perch are being caught on jigs tipped with maggots in 45-50 feet of water off Duck Creek. Seams of open water are forming at White Earth, near the Silos and the river channel between the ponds. Ice conditions have been reported as 6 to 7 inches at Shannon ramp, 9 to 11 inches at the Silos and closer to the Ponds there is 10 to 13 inches. Troy Humphrey, FWP, Helena
Hauser: Anglers are picking up a few Rainbows around Black Sandy. Most are having luck fishing various ice jigs with maggots 8 to 10 feet below the ice. Ice conditions at the Causeway are very questionable and there’s a lot of open water. Three to 7 inches has been reported out from Black Sandy. Chris Hurley, FWP, Helena
Holter: Anglers are getting into a few perch and walleye around the Prairie Dog Town and Log Gulch areas. Most are jigging various ice jigs with maggots or crawlers. A few rainbows have been picked up as well with ice jigs or flies fished 10 feet below the ice. Log Gulch ice has been reported at 3 to 6 inches. The Prairie Dog Town has around 5 inches. Chris Hurley, FWP, Helena
Helena Valley Regulating Reservoir: The Kokanee bite has slowed down however some are being caught by anglers using Hali or Swedish Pimples and maggots or corn in 25 to 40 feet of water. The perch bite has been great, and they’re being picked up just off the bottom with similar ice jigs. There is around 7 to 8 inches of ice. Chris Hurley, FWP, Helena