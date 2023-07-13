Canyon Ferry: Walleyes are being caught throughout the reservoir with the best action coming from Ponds 2 and 3, Hellgate and Confederate while fishing in 15 to 22 feet of water on bottom bouncers with silver and white slow-death rigs or worm harnesses with red or pink blades.

Various colored jigs have been working as well. A few rainbows and perch are being caught by anglers using walleye rigs in these same areas. Shore fishing between Broadwater Bay and Pond 4 is producing an occasional rainbow, walleye or perch on hook and worms. -- Troy Humphrey

Hauser: The walleye bite continues to be great in Lake Helena, at the Causeway Bridge, below Canyon Ferry Dam and from the Causeway Arm to Black Sandy while trolling bottom bouncers and crawler harnesses, or while slip-bobber fishing with leeches.

The best rainbow action has been near Black Sandy while trolling cowbells with a wedding ring or using crawlers and a marshmallow from shore. Some rainbows are being picked up below Canyon Ferry Dam while using marabou jigs, Power Bait and small streamer flies. -- Chris Hurley

Holter: The best rainbow bite has been near the cliffs from Black Beach to Split Rock while trolling cowbells or crankbaits during the evening hours. Some nice kokanee are being found near the dam while trolling dodgers, cowbells or other flashers with double hook spinners tipped with shoepeg corn in 40 to 60 feet of water.

The walleye bite has been hit or miss at times, but most are being found near Cottonwood Creek and the Clay Banks on the lower end of the reservoir while pitching perch-colored jigs tipped with leeches or slip bobber fishing in the warmer bays with leeches.

Good numbers of perch are being found near Cottonwood Creek, Ming Bar and in the small bays upstream from the dam while pitching small jigs with crawler pieces. -- Chris Hurley