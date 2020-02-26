Helena-area fishing report: Burbot biting at the Causeway

Poor and deteriorating ice conditions currently exist due to unseasonably warm weather conditions. Anglers are reminded that ice conditions can be extremely variable. Ice thickness can range from thick enough to support a vehicle to open water. Extreme caution should be used when accessing the ice.
Canyon Ferry: A few rainbows are being caught from the Silos to Pond 4 while using jigs or Swedish pimples tipped with maggots or worms. Perch are being caught at Duck Creek on jigs tipped with maggots in 45-50 feet of water. A few rainbows are being caught while perch fishing at Duck Creek as well. Ice conditions have been reported as 9 inches at White Earth and Duck Creek, 10 to 13 inches at the Silos and closer to the Ponds there is 13 inches. Troy Humphrey, FWP, Helena
Hauser: Anglers are picking up a few rainbows around Black Sandy and at the Causeway. Most are having luck fishing various ice jigs with maggots around 6 feet below the ice. Ling fishing during the night at the Causeway has been fairly productive using cut bait. Ice conditions at the Causeway has been reported at 3 to 5 inches. Black Sandy has 6 to 8 inches. Chris Hurley, FWP, Helena
Holter: Anglers are getting into a few perch and walleye around the Prairie Dog Town and Log Gulch areas. Most are jigging various ice jigs with maggots or crawlers. A few rainbows have been picked up near the Gates of the Mountains area, however the ice has only been reported at 3 to 4 inches. Most trout anglers are using ice jigs or flies fished 6 to10 feet below the ice. Log Gulch ice has been reported at 5 to 6 inches. The Prairie Dog Town has around 5 to 6 inches. Chris Hurley, FWP, Helena
Helena Valley Regulating Reservoir: The Kokanee bite has been fairly good and some are being caught by anglers using Hali or Swedish Pimples and maggots or corn in 20 to 30 feet of water. The perch bite has been great, and they’re being picked up just off the bottom with similar ice jigs. There is around 7 to 8 inches of ice. Chris Hurley, FWP, Helena