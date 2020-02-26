Helena-area fishing report: Burbot biting at the Causeway

Poor and deteriorating ice conditions currently exist due to unseasonably warm weather conditions. Anglers are reminded that ice conditions can be extremely variable. Ice thickness can range from thick enough to support a vehicle to open water. Extreme caution should be used when accessing the ice.

Canyon Ferry: A few rainbows are being caught from the Silos to Pond 4 while using jigs or Swedish pimples tipped with maggots or worms. Perch are being caught at Duck Creek on jigs tipped with maggots in 45-50 feet of water. A few rainbows are being caught while perch fishing at Duck Creek as well. Ice conditions have been reported as 9 inches at White Earth and Duck Creek, 10 to 13 inches at the Silos and closer to the Ponds there is 13 inches. Troy Humphrey, FWP, Helena

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-523-2272 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Hauser: Anglers are picking up a few rainbows around Black Sandy and at the Causeway. Most are having luck fishing various ice jigs with maggots around 6 feet below the ice. Ling fishing during the night at the Causeway has been fairly productive using cut bait. Ice conditions at the Causeway has been reported at 3 to 5 inches. Black Sandy has 6 to 8 inches. Chris Hurley, FWP, Helena