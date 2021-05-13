Helena angler recounts catching state record walleye

When it comes to keeping fish, the Johnsons like to practice selective harvest. That means letting the bigger and older fish go. Even though they knew the walleye could be the biggest ever landed in the state, they attempted a release by moving the fish back and forth in the water for a few minutes to force water through the gills. Unfortunately the fish with its epic weight and after the long battle did not survive.

“You know there really are a lot of mixed emotions,” Trevor said. “It’s a potential state record but we’re catch-and-release guys.”

The Johnsons decided to head back to the launch and back to Helena. They continued to grapple with whether to go through the steps to see if it would top the records.

“It’s an amazing fish and it shows people the potential of what you can catch around here,” Trevor said. “We both still preach selective harvest, but yeah, still some mixed emotions, but it’s a great honor especially here in the state of Montana.”

The walleye weighed in at 18.02 pounds on a certified scale in Helena on Monday night. A biologist later made a required check of the fish and certified it as the new state record.”