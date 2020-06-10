Helena adopts new public involvement plan for open lands

“People have been very engaged in the process,” department Director Kristi Ponozzo, who has been in her role for about a year, said in an interview. “There’s obviously been a lot of interest in our open lands that provide a very important resource and we’re seeing an increased use of our open lands, particularly this spring when it was one of the few thing people could do during the stay-at-home order.”

The new public process lays out timelines, outreach and vetting methods as well as how projects will be designated as either major or minor. The process calls for the city to work closely with the Helena Open Lands Management Advisory Committee and opens avenues for public commenting, including fall listening sessions for major projects, an annual open house for major projects and a final commission adoption of major projects in December.

Along with city-driven projects, the public or groups may bring forward projects during the listening sessions that they would like to see, Ponozzo said. The projects covered by the new plan are specific to recreation, she added, and other land management decisions such as fuels reduction work do not fall under it.

Although some projects will surely still draw some controversy, those testifying to the commission this week praised the efforts to better include the public.