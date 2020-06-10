Helena adopts new public involvement plan for open lands

The city of Helena Parks and Recreation Department has a new approach to public participation in decisions about recreation on the city’s open lands.
The Helena City Commission adopted the public involvement chapter of the city’s open lands management plan on Monday. The chapter deals specifically with the department’s public outreach for recreation projects including trails and trailheads in the South Hills.
The city has been criticized by some residents in the last two years for pushing forward projects without what they believed was adequate public involvement. Controversy over the new Beattie Street Trailhead and a directional mountain biking trail drew criticism at city staff that bubbled into city commission meetings.
In response, the city commission directed the department to develop a specific public involvement plan for its major recreation projects.
In spring of 2019 the city began an update of its open lands management plan. A consultant interviewed 50 individuals from 23 organizations as part of the process as well as an online survey that generated more than 150 responses.
“People have been very engaged in the process,” department Director Kristi Ponozzo, who has been in her role for about a year, said in an interview. “There’s obviously been a lot of interest in our open lands that provide a very important resource and we’re seeing an increased use of our open lands, particularly this spring when it was one of the few thing people could do during the stay-at-home order.”
The new public process lays out timelines, outreach and vetting methods as well as how projects will be designated as either major or minor. The process calls for the city to work closely with the Helena Open Lands Management Advisory Committee and opens avenues for public commenting, including fall listening sessions for major projects, an annual open house for major projects and a final commission adoption of major projects in December.
Along with city-driven projects, the public or groups may bring forward projects during the listening sessions that they would like to see, Ponozzo said. The projects covered by the new plan are specific to recreation, she added, and other land management decisions such as fuels reduction work do not fall under it.
Although some projects will surely still draw some controversy, those testifying to the commission this week praised the efforts to better include the public.
“The proposed public involvement process is very needed and will go a long ways to help stop some of the confusion and things that have put neighbor against neighbor,” said resident Christine Deveny.
“Where the breakdown happened in my mind several years ago was that we didn’t have a public process in place that allowed diverse opinions to come forward and give them a full and fair hearing,” said resident Tony Jewett. “And we didn’t have a process that reached out deeply into the public and allowed people to be aware of what was happening in their public lands and the trail system.”
With increasing use of the trails, challenges will continue, he said.
“I really urge you to think about the product in front of you in terms of public engagement which was the result of diverse elements that were disagreeing heavily with each other two years ago coming together to a consensus position,” he said.
Commissioner Andres Haladay said it was good to see positive public feedback after the earlier criticism.
“To say a couple of projects were ‘controversial’ might be underselling the acrimony of a couple of years ago,” he said. “It was bad enough the commission had to shut down projects with regards to this. It’s nice tonight to be having a discussion in what we’ve reached, how we’re going to try to move forward with these projects and have people in general agreement with how we’re moving forward.”
Reporter Tom Kuglin can be reached at 447-4076 @IR_TomKuglin
