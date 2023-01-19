Harming homes: Stakeholders say forestry projects may ruin grizzly habitat

Across the West, federal and state land management agencies are strategically logging, thinning and burning forests with the goal of making them more resilient to uncontrolled wildfire, as well as diseases. But conservationists and wildlife advocates worry the work will harm grizzly bears and other federally-protected species that call those habitats home.

In Western Montana, three projects from different agencies have drawn criticism and lawsuits from stakeholders that say the work will damage grizzly bear habitat.

With me today is Joshua Murdock, the outdoors and natural resources reporter at the Missoulian, to talk about the projects and people’s concerns.

