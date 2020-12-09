Hal Harper, Montana Outdoor Hall of Fame 2020 inductee

Hal Harper is one of 13 inductees in the 2020 class of the Montana Outdoor Hall of Fame. Lee Newspapers is highlighting inductees each week in the Montana Untamed section.

Addressing the increasing demand on Montana’s outdoors and natural resources has inspired much of the public service driven by Hal Harper – something he believes continues to be critical today.

Harper, son of Montana Constitutional Convention delegate the late Rev. George Harper, took his first dive into politics in 1972 when he was elected to the Montana House of Representatives as a Republican. And although the late Betty Babcock would oust him in the 1974 primary and he would later switch parties, he would go on to win 12 elections in a row and become speaker in 1991.

Early on as a lawmaker, the Helena native realized the environment would be a critical issue facing the state.

“There were a lot of people like Dorothy Bradley and Polly Holmes, people that were interested in the environment and what was happening to the state of Montana with the pressures we were facing,” he said in an interview. “I always felt like I was there to represent all of the people and listen to people with good ideas.”