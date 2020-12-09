Hal Harper, Montana Outdoor Hall of Fame 2020 inductee

Hal Harper is one of 13 inductees in the 2020 class of the Montana Outdoor Hall of Fame. Lee Newspapers is highlighting inductees each week in the Montana Untamed section.
Addressing the increasing demand on Montana’s outdoors and natural resources has inspired much of the public service driven by Hal Harper – something he believes continues to be critical today.
Harper, son of Montana Constitutional Convention delegate the late Rev. George Harper, took his first dive into politics in 1972 when he was elected to the Montana House of Representatives as a Republican. And although the late Betty Babcock would oust him in the 1974 primary and he would later switch parties, he would go on to win 12 elections in a row and become speaker in 1991.
Early on as a lawmaker, the Helena native realized the environment would be a critical issue facing the state.
“There were a lot of people like Dorothy Bradley and Polly Holmes, people that were interested in the environment and what was happening to the state of Montana with the pressures we were facing,” he said in an interview. “I always felt like I was there to represent all of the people and listen to people with good ideas.”
Harper carried or sponsored dozens of conservation and environmental laws, including the nation’s first river restoration act to fund rehabilitation of damaged streams and rivers. He sponsored the Smith River Management Act, which he credits Alan Rollo of Great Falls for helping push through, that allowed float permits to ease the strain on the famed river. He pushed some of the first invasive species legislation in the state, and penalties specific to discarding cigarettes or other wildfire-prone flammables from vehicles. He chaired the Interim Water Policy Committee for six years, addressed chronically de-watered streams, helped establish local watershed workgroups, and established the state’s Drought Policy Act and committee.
“I am very appreciative of citizens and conservationists that brought good ideas to the Legislature and things that should be done,” Harper said. “There were hordes of people going to the outdoors and rivers and wild areas and that’s good, but we need to be ready for it. That was one of my goals.”
After his time in the Legislature, Harper worked for Gov. Brian Schweitzer as chief policy advisory and legislative liaison. While he was disappointed that legislation establishing building setbacks from streams was ultimately not successful, the governor did establish a taskforce to work with counties on the issue. Harper was also proud of work on bonding for mining and working with British Columbia Premier Gordon Campbell to protect the North Fork of the Flathead River.
With no signs that demand for Montana’s outdoors and resources will wane anytime soon, Harper believes it is critical to continue to face those challenges head-on.
“You talk about a time when the state needs to be concerned about what is going to happen in the future, and that time is right now and I think right now more than ever before the state needs to get ready for an explosion of use on rivers, streams open spaces and wild places,” Harper said.
