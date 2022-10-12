Grizzly injures hunter, authorities kill wounded bear near Choteau

A bird hunter sustained non-life threatening injuries after being knocked over and stepped on by a grizzly bear near Choteau on Tuesday.

The bear was shot by the hunter and later killed by authorities.

Wildlife officials say the 51-year-old Washington state hunter and his wife were hunting along a creek bottom east of Choteau at about 1 p.m. The dogs went on point and the hunter raised his shotgun to prepare to shoot flushing birds when the bear charged out of the brush, said Dave Hagengruber, spokesperson for Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, describing it as a “classic surprise” attack.

The hunter was knocked down by the bear and stepped on, sustaining injuries that included scratches from the claws. He was not bitten. The hunter fired the shotgun twice, hitting the bear and also fired a handgun, Hagengruber said.

The bear returned to the brush after being shot. The hunter was able to travel to the hospital in Choteau in the couple’s personal vehicle to receive treatment, Hagengruber said.

FWP bear management specialists, game wardens and Teton County Sheriff’s Office deputies returned to the site, located and killed the bear later that afternoon after consultation with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, FWP said in a new release.

The 677-pound adult male bear had no known previous history of human conflict and had never been handled by bear managers, the new release said.

FWP recommends taking precautions while in bear country, such as carrying pepper spray, traveling with a group of people and making noise.