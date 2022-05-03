Grizzly bear confirmed in North Moccasin Mountains near Lewistown

Montana wildlife managers say they have confirmed the presence of a grizzly bear in the North Moccasin Mountains near Lewistown -- the first documented grizzly in the range in recent years.

Bear tracks from the west side of the mountain range were reported to Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks on April 29. An FWP grizzly bear management specialist visited the location on Saturday, April 30, and confirmed the 6 ¼-inch-wide tracks were made by a grizzly bear, the agency announced Tuesday.

“Having a grizzly bear in this area is not surprising after what we’ve seen the last few years in terms of bears moving further east into central Montana,” FWP regional supervisor Gary Bertellotti said in a statement.

Grizzly populations in Montana have expanded since listing under the Endangered Species Act in 1975. Bears have moved into new areas including increasing sightings on the plains east of the Rocky Mountain Front.

This is the first confirmation of a grizzly in the North Moccasin Mountains in recent years, FWP said in a news release. Last spring a grizzly bear was euthanized after killing cattle in the Big Snowy Mountains south of Lewistown.

After tracks confirmed the species of the bear in the North Moccasins, FWP notified neighboring property owners and worked to identify any potential conflicts. Hair collected along a riparian area nearby was later identified as belonging to a grizzly.

FWP said a trail camera photo of a grizzly bear was reportedly taken in the same mountain range in early April, but authorities have been unable to identify the owner.

The bear has not gotten into any conflicts, said FWP spokesperson Dave Hagengruber.

"(The) only evidence of the bear’s presence was the tracks reported by the landowner," he said. "Our bear specialist verified those tracks and found the hair tuft about 500 yards away from the tracks on a barbed wire fence."

FWP asks that bears or bear sign near residences or conflicts be reported to local bear specialists at the contact number found on FWP’s website: https://fwp.mt.gov/conservation/wildlife-management/bear/contact.

Tom Kuglin is the deputy editor for the Lee Newspapers State Bureau. His coverage focuses on outdoors, recreation and natural resources.

