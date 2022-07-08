 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Great Falls teen catches state record golden shiner

It may not be the biggest fish swimming in Montana waters, but Sam Grisak, a 15-year-old angler from Great Falls caught a new state record golden shiner on July 3 in Giant Springs State Park.

Grisak’s fish weighed .03 pounds and measured 4.41 inches in length with a girth of 2.6 inches and was caught on a dry fly. This is the first golden shiner submitted to the state fish record book, according to Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks.

Golden shiners are non-native members of the minnow family, and found in scattered locations across central, eastern and southeastern Montana, FWP said in a news release.

Grisak’s catch adds to the growing list of new Montana record fish caught in the last two years, including Utah chub, walleye, chinook salmon, largemouth and smallmouth bass, yellow bullhead and brown trout.

