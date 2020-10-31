Great Divide Ski Area turns lift on for Halloween start

Great Divide Ski Area turned its lift on the earliest it ever has Saturday, offering season pass holders a Halloween start to the ski season will safety on the top of everyone’s minds.
“Things are going really well,” said co-owner Travis Crawford. “We’re running out Good Luck Chairlift at about 90% capacity, which is wonderful because that means lots of people on the slopes having fun but also we’re not getting a lift line at the bottom. People have been really good complying with our safety protocols and that makes us really comfortable as we get things opened up for the year.”
With a major winter storm dropping 24 inches of snow at Great Divide and a mountain crew making snow during the recent cold snap, the area was able to open a solid groomed trail and its terrain park.
Great Divide made a late Friday afternoon announcement that it would open up to season pass holders to take advantage of conditions but also to keep numbers down to avoid large lift lines. As the only area in Montana and one of only a few in the West to be open, limiting to season passes also sought to limit those coming from long distances or out of state to ski.
“I would say we’re somewhere in the 200-range for number of skiers today which is perfect,” Crawford said. “People that’ve come up have been great and really respected what we’re trying to do.”
Among the requirements are wearing face coverings in lift lines and getting on and off lifts and limiting concentrations of people on the decks and in the lodge.
Last March Great Divide chose to voluntarily shut down as the pandemic reached Montana, which unfortunately came as the mountain saw some of its best snow of the year. The area expects to ramp up closer to Thanksgiving this year and as more lifts open and other areas open, Crawford says they do not believe limits on capacity will be necessary.
Great Divide is also constructing a new mid-mountain lodge, which is slated to open in December, offering food and restroom facilities without the need to ski all the way to the main lodge.
Despite Saturday’s warm temperatures, the snow was holding up well and Great Divide would be open again to season pass holders on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. They will take a look at conditions next week to see when the area might open again after that, he said.
Reporter Tom Kuglin can be reached at 447-4076 @IR_TomKuglin
