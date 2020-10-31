Great Divide Ski Area turns lift on for Halloween start

Great Divide Ski Area turned its lift on the earliest it ever has Saturday, offering season pass holders a Halloween start to the ski season will safety on the top of everyone’s minds.

“Things are going really well,” said co-owner Travis Crawford. “We’re running out Good Luck Chairlift at about 90% capacity, which is wonderful because that means lots of people on the slopes having fun but also we’re not getting a lift line at the bottom. People have been really good complying with our safety protocols and that makes us really comfortable as we get things opened up for the year.”

With a major winter storm dropping 24 inches of snow at Great Divide and a mountain crew making snow during the recent cold snap, the area was able to open a solid groomed trail and its terrain park.

Great Divide made a late Friday afternoon announcement that it would open up to season pass holders to take advantage of conditions but also to keep numbers down to avoid large lift lines. As the only area in Montana and one of only a few in the West to be open, limiting to season passes also sought to limit those coming from long distances or out of state to ski.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}