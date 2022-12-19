Governor recognizes Youth Hunting Story Contest winners

Gov. Greg Gianforte honored 10 young Montana hunters Monday who submitted stories for the first Governor's Youth Hunting Story Contest.

The governor's office launched the contest in September, soliciting stories and photos from hunters aged 10-17. The contest received more than 200 submissions, Gianforte said.

"We started the youth hunting story contest this year with a really simple purpose: to celebrate our hunting heritage here in Montana and to celebrate another generation of young hunters coming into the sport," the governor said.

Winners attended the ceremony and wild game lunch at the Capitol on Monday. The hunters received prizes from Stone Glacier, Vista Outdoor, Sitka, J2 Taxidermy and the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation.

The winners were:

Brynlee Epperson, 15, of Lewistown for her story on her mule deer hunt.

Emaline Musson of Belgrade, 12, for her story on her whitetail deer hunt.

Grayson Fulton of Colstrip, 10, for his story on his whitetail deer hunt.

Greyson Garza of Belt, 14, for his story on his whitetail deer hunt.

Jack Heicher of Townsend, 11, for his story on his Canada goose and pintail duck hunt.

Jaeger Tombre of Savage, 15, for his story of his mule deer hunt.

Jason Michalsky of Billings, 16, for his story of his elk hunt.

Lilly Ebert of Whitehall, 12, for the story of her elk hunt.

Mika Smith of Charlo, 10, for the story of his duck hunt.

Ruthy Vinson of Manhattan, 14, for the story of her coyote hunt.

To read the stories, go to news.mt.gov.