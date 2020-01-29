Get outside: Flesher Pass snowshoe outing a lesson in winter adventure

Venturing to any new place in Montana’s outdoors can be intimidating, so going on an outing organized by the Montana Wilderness Association is an opportunity to learn from experienced volunteers.
Winds gusting more than 40 mph walloped the parking lot on Flesher Pass northwest of Helena last week. Despite the pummeling with blasts of snow on par with fine grit sand, volunteers with the MWA and a few attendees strapped on snowshoes, clutched ski poles and began their ascent across crusty snow.
MWA offers numerous summer and winter walks every year free of charge. The day trips include a variety of experiences at varied difficulties led by volunteers interested in sharing knowledge of the area and any special skills needed to access it.
Flesher Pass sits along the Continental Divide roughly 13 miles from Rogers Pass and 11 miles from Stemple Pass northwest of Helena. While certainly more popular in the summer, the area sees its share of winter adventurers on snowshoes and cross country skis enjoying views into the Blackfoot and Canyon Creek valleys.
Volunteers Katie Kotynski and June Sprout led the five-mile snowshoe trip, traveling south along the ridge and the Continental Divide National Scenic Trail. Winter may have only lightly touched the valleys below, but it was very much present on the divide where snow drifts rose high above the knees and only a few elk and snowshoe hare tracks provided evidence of life.
Kotynski and Sprout provided more than just directions to the trail. The duo helped novice snowshoers with advice and techniques, identified landmarks and vegetation, and offered insight into winter travel. Pointing to the line of snowshoe tracks filing up with blowing snow, Kotynski recommended never relying on tracks to find safe passage home as they may quickly disappear.
The trail south from Flesher provides a mix of open views and forested hideouts where a clear day may reveal the Mission Mountains to the northwest.
The terrain rises and drops along the ridge and negotiating snowdrifts is a challenge even with snowshoes. Sprout and attendee Camille Consolvo took turns breaking trail. Soon a final push brought the group to a spot for lunch where a downed log served as a makeshift table.
Whether a short snowshoe or all-day trek, volunteers who lead the wilderness walks love to share their favorite wild places and draw attention to their history and management, Kotynski said.
For more information on upcoming wilderness walks go to https://wildmontana.org/discover-the-wild/wilderness-walks.