Get outside: Flesher Pass snowshoe outing a lesson in winter adventure

Venturing to any new place in Montana’s outdoors can be intimidating, so going on an outing organized by the Montana Wilderness Association is an opportunity to learn from experienced volunteers.

Winds gusting more than 40 mph walloped the parking lot on Flesher Pass northwest of Helena last week. Despite the pummeling with blasts of snow on par with fine grit sand, volunteers with the MWA and a few attendees strapped on snowshoes, clutched ski poles and began their ascent across crusty snow.

MWA offers numerous summer and winter walks every year free of charge. The day trips include a variety of experiences at varied difficulties led by volunteers interested in sharing knowledge of the area and any special skills needed to access it.

Flesher Pass sits along the Continental Divide roughly 13 miles from Rogers Pass and 11 miles from Stemple Pass northwest of Helena. While certainly more popular in the summer, the area sees its share of winter adventurers on snowshoes and cross country skis enjoying views into the Blackfoot and Canyon Creek valleys.