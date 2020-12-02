George Bird Grinnell, Montana Outdoor Hall of Fame 2020 inductee

George Bird Grinnell is one of 13 inductees in the 2020 class of the Montana Outdoor Hall of Fame. Lee Newspapers is highlighting inductees each week in the Montana Untamed section.
Often called the “father of American conservation,” the late George Bird Grinnell was instrumental in the United States adopting sustainable hunting laws and the preservation of Yellowstone and Glacier national parks.
Grinnell was born in New York in 1849 and grew up in Audubon Park, the former estate of John James Audubon. He graduated from Yale in 1870, later becoming an assistant at the Peabody Museum and participating in expeditions to the West. It was during these trips that he interacted with several Native American tribes and immersed himself in the natural world and also the threats facing it, according to the Department of the Interior.
In 1876 Grinnell became editor of "Forest and Stream" where he advocated for conservation issues including prohibitions against market hunting and the adoption of regulated hunting across the states, particularly the protection of bison. The magazine’s investigation into poaching in Yellowstone National Park led Congress to adopt the Yellowstone Park Protection Act of 1894.
Grinnell first came to Yellowstone in 1875, only three years after its founding, and mapped and explored what would become Glacier National Park in the late 1800s. Starting in 1891 he promoted, and later advocated for, creation of the park — an effort that proved successful with the park’s formation in 1910.
Author Michael Punke writes in “Last Stand: George Bird Grinnell, the Battle to Save the Buffalo, and the Birth of the New West” that Grinnell’s park and bison advocacy was the first battle over the environment in the United States and represented the birth of the conservation movement as a political force.
In 1886 Grinnell founded the Audubon Society of New York, which was the forerunner of the National Audubon Society. He also served as president of the National Parks Association and on the first advisory board for the Federal Migratory Bird Law. He received the Theodore Roosevelt Gold Medal of Honor in 1925 for his work in conservation.
Grinnell’s posthumous induction into the Montana Outdoor Hall of Fame puts him alongside many historic conservation leaders, including Roosevelt, Granville Stuart and C.M. Russell.
