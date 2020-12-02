George Bird Grinnell, Montana Outdoor Hall of Fame 2020 inductee

George Bird Grinnell is one of 13 inductees in the 2020 class of the Montana Outdoor Hall of Fame. Lee Newspapers is highlighting inductees each week in the Montana Untamed section.

Often called the “father of American conservation,” the late George Bird Grinnell was instrumental in the United States adopting sustainable hunting laws and the preservation of Yellowstone and Glacier national parks.

Grinnell was born in New York in 1849 and grew up in Audubon Park, the former estate of John James Audubon. He graduated from Yale in 1870, later becoming an assistant at the Peabody Museum and participating in expeditions to the West. It was during these trips that he interacted with several Native American tribes and immersed himself in the natural world and also the threats facing it, according to the Department of the Interior.

In 1876 Grinnell became editor of "Forest and Stream" where he advocated for conservation issues including prohibitions against market hunting and the adoption of regulated hunting across the states, particularly the protection of bison. The magazine’s investigation into poaching in Yellowstone National Park led Congress to adopt the Yellowstone Park Protection Act of 1894.