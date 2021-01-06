Gayle Joslin, Montana Outdoor Hal of Fame 2020 inductee

Gayle Joslin is one of 13 inductees in the 2020 class of the Montana Outdoor Hall of Fame. Lee Newspapers is highlighting inductees each week in the Montana Untamed section.
Gayle Joslin may have retired after a trailblazing 32-year career as a wildlife biologist, but her work for the betterment of wildlife and habitat has never wavered.
The 2020 Montana Outdoor Hall of Fame inductee’s impacts stretch across the state, from the Kootenai River drainage to the Rocky Mountain Front to the Helena area.
“I just think, oh my gosh, it’s such an incredible honor for me for just so many reasons,” she said. “Montana’s landscapes and wildlife have been my passion and my vocation for three decades. It is a little overwhelming to be in a group of people like (Theodore) Roosevelt and all the contemporary people. I feel like I honestly have a lot more to do, but it is very much an honor.”
The year she graduated from college in 1975, Joslin started a two-year University of Montana grizzly project on the Front to look at the biological needs of bruins, listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act.
Then in 1977, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks hired her to evaluate mountain goats in the Kootenai River drainage and later along the Front. Her work was cited in the Forest Service’s decision to bar mineral development on more than 350,000 acres.
“The Front was particularly cool because my grandfather homesteaded on the Front and to be on that country and to see the best part of that preserved through oil and gas guidelines,” she said.
Joslin would be the first woman hired as an FWP biologist and spent more than three decades with the agency. As the Helena-area biologist, she worked on a number of issues, but recalls that Helena’s urban deer plan was one of the most challenging to put together.
While at FWP, Gayle met fellow hall of famer the late Jim Pozewitz, whom she would marry. The Helena-based duo became a fixture of advocacy in retirement, working to shape policy and sharing their collective expertise with multiple generations of conservationists.
For the Wildlife Society, Joslin co-authored work on the impacts of recreation on wildlife including hiking, biking, equestrian and motorized use. “Effects of Recreation on Rocky Mountain Wildlife: A Review for Montana” won the Montana Chapter of the Wildlife Society’s Communications Award in 2000 and Touchstone Award presented by the Wildlife Management Institute.
Despite Posewitz’s death last year, Joslin plans to continue working with organizations such as Helena Hunters and Anglers to push for issues such as big game security and protection of roadless areas. She was central in a successful lawsuit that challenged a Forest Service decision to used motorized equipment to perform fuels reduction near Helena. It all ties back into her passion for wildlife.