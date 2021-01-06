Gayle Joslin, Montana Outdoor Hal of Fame 2020 inductee

Gayle Joslin is one of 13 inductees in the 2020 class of the Montana Outdoor Hall of Fame. Lee Newspapers is highlighting inductees each week in the Montana Untamed section.

Gayle Joslin may have retired after a trailblazing 32-year career as a wildlife biologist, but her work for the betterment of wildlife and habitat has never wavered.

The 2020 Montana Outdoor Hall of Fame inductee’s impacts stretch across the state, from the Kootenai River drainage to the Rocky Mountain Front to the Helena area.

“I just think, oh my gosh, it’s such an incredible honor for me for just so many reasons,” she said. “Montana’s landscapes and wildlife have been my passion and my vocation for three decades. It is a little overwhelming to be in a group of people like (Theodore) Roosevelt and all the contemporary people. I feel like I honestly have a lot more to do, but it is very much an honor.”

The year she graduated from college in 1975, Joslin started a two-year University of Montana grizzly project on the Front to look at the biological needs of bruins, listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act.

