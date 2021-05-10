FWP working to implement new wolf laws

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“The conversation right now is not that we’re looking to promote to the commission that this is the number of wolves that reflects a sustainable population,” he said. “We’re looking at the regulations that allow more harvest and a reduction in wolf numbers as is the intent of the bills.”

Part of the reason Lemon does not believe FWP will ultimately recommend wolf population objectives is due to the nature of wolves as predators and the impacts they may have.

“It’s not just a population number that factors into what’s sustainable,” he said. “If (wolf) impacts are problematic from a landowner or game standpoint, what’s sustainable might need to shift a little. That’s why typically from a management standpoint we stay away from a number and look at what going on the ground. We don’t want a number that’s arbitrary.”

The agency estimates a stable population of about 1,200 wolves are in the state with hunters and trappers taking about 400 each year. At the same time elk numbers have ballooned overall across the Montana to nearly one and a half times population objectives.

But the Thompson Falls’ lawmakers point to northwest Montana’s Region 1, which has some of the state’s thickest forests and highest wolf densities, as an area where they believe wolf populations are too high.