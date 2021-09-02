FWP updates Montana Hunter Planner with new mapping features

A new update for the Montana Hunt Planner offered through Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks means detailed information on hunting has never been more readily available.
The first iteration of the hunt planner launched on FWP’s website about 10 years ago. Hunters could navigate drop-down menus and troves of data on hunting districts, wildlife populations and hunter pressure. But after a decade, it was time for an upgrade.
“That’s a long time for any technology to be around,” said Dawn Anderson, FWP’s Geographic Data Service’s Bureau chief. “The age of it made it difficult for us to add any new functionality or tools and we also heard from hunters it was difficult to navigate.”
The newest hunt planner aims to provide hunters better mapping capabilities including multiple GIS layers to customize desired information. It is now far more mobile-friendly as well.
“Then the rise of mobile has been huge and we just know that from where users were coming to the FWP website for the original version,” Anderson said. “We’re trying to do a good job of getting info out to the hunting public.”
A number of mapping programs have come onto the market in recent years. FWP touts its hunt planner as free and offering the most current information. As FWP regulates hunting in the state, any changes will be immediately incorporated into the hunt planner, according to information on the program’s rollout.
Hunting districts, landownership, block management areas, chronic wasting disease surveillance areas and species-specific information are mainstays of the hunt planner. Some new tools include GIS layers for harvest opportunity by species, hunter type such as youth or different season options, and a license look-up function to see where a tag is valid.
The program is only available on the website as FWP does not offer a mobile app. While use of the website requires an internet connection, the hunter planner allows creation of a GPX file for download and use on a GPS. Maps may also be exported as printable PDFs.
“So far the feedback has been really positive,” Anderson said.
Anderson added that FWP wants to hear feedback from users to help work out any bugs and optimize the hunt planner function. From within the map, a drop-down menu located on the upper left includes a feedback survey.
Tom Kuglin is the deputy editor for the Lee Newspapers State Bureau. His coverage focuses on outdoors, recreation and natural resources.