FWP updates Montana Hunter Planner with new mapping features

A new update for the Montana Hunt Planner offered through Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks means detailed information on hunting has never been more readily available.

The first iteration of the hunt planner launched on FWP’s website about 10 years ago. Hunters could navigate drop-down menus and troves of data on hunting districts, wildlife populations and hunter pressure. But after a decade, it was time for an upgrade.

“That’s a long time for any technology to be around,” said Dawn Anderson, FWP’s Geographic Data Service’s Bureau chief. “The age of it made it difficult for us to add any new functionality or tools and we also heard from hunters it was difficult to navigate.”

The newest hunt planner aims to provide hunters better mapping capabilities including multiple GIS layers to customize desired information. It is now far more mobile-friendly as well.

“Then the rise of mobile has been huge and we just know that from where users were coming to the FWP website for the original version,” Anderson said. “We’re trying to do a good job of getting info out to the hunting public.”