FWP selects committee for elk management plan re-write

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks has selected its 14-member public advisory committee as the state updates its elk management plan.

The members were selected from a pool of 59 applications, with FWP citing a diversity of perspectives and locations in its selections.

An elk management plan has existed since 1992 and was last updated in 2005. The nearly 400-page document details the state’s strategy for managing elk as a species given diverse land ownership, habitats and the role of hunting.

Lindsey Parsons, FWP’s deer/elk coordinator, in a previous interview cited the many changes in Montana since 2005 when asked about a need to update the plan.

“Land use has changed, populations and where they occupy, large carnivore recovery in the state, so a lot of things have happened that affect elk populations and habitat but also our ability to harvest them,” she said in March.

