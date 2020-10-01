FWP selects committee for elk management plan re-write

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks has selected its 14-member public advisory committee as the state updates its elk management plan.
The members were selected from a pool of 59 applications, with FWP citing a diversity of perspectives and locations in its selections.
An elk management plan has existed since 1992 and was last updated in 2005. The nearly 400-page document details the state’s strategy for managing elk as a species given diverse land ownership, habitats and the role of hunting.
Lindsey Parsons, FWP’s deer/elk coordinator, in a previous interview cited the many changes in Montana since 2005 when asked about a need to update the plan.
“Land use has changed, populations and where they occupy, large carnivore recovery in the state, so a lot of things have happened that affect elk populations and habitat but also our ability to harvest them,” she said in March.
The current plan offers a framework of 44 elk management units with population goals called “objectives,” which biologists believe the units can support. Objectives are based on a balance of maintaining healthy herds and habitat while also addressing conflicts and damage to private land. Populations in some parts of Montana grew well above objectives in recent years leading to shoulder seasons and additional licenses in many areas.
The advisory committee plans to meet three times starting next month and offer recommendations around the end of the year, Parsons said.
Committee members according to their applications are:
- Karie Decker of Missoula is director of habitat stewardship for the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation.
- Ed Fryer of Melstone is a retired ranch manager who said he brings perspectives from a property owner and private industry.
- Ren Gardner of Miles City is a partner in multiple eastern Montana businesses and says he would bring a nonpartisan perspective of the financial positives and negatives of the elk plan.
- Casey Hackathorn of Missoula describes himself as an avid hunter primarily on public lands who has participated in several collaborative working groups.
- Everett Headley of Stevensville is the lead instructor of the Montana Master Hunter Program focused on hunter and landowner issues.
- Druska Kinkie of Pray is a rancher with perspectives on both agriculture, hunting and outfitting.
- Kevin Koss of Malta is a rancher and hunter with perspectives on the challenges of elk management in his area.
- Joel LaLiberty of Belgrade is a member of the Montana Farm Bureau Federation and hunter touting his experience working in natural resource management groups.
- Ali Morgan of Choteau is a packer and guide interested in addressing the demographics of hunters, chronic wasting disease and the effectiveness of shoulder seasons.
- Patrick Roth of Rexford is a hunter and former logger who has hunted elk in Montana for 54 years.
- Justin Schaaf of Fort Peck served on the board of the Montana Chapter of Back Country Hunters and Anglers and as the conservation director of the nonprofit Keep it Public, which he helped establish. He brings a number of perspectives on elk management with some herds growing and others struggling and working through conflicts.
- Mark Schwomeyer of Lewistown is a hunter and officer in Montana bowhunting organizations. He would like to see all sides give to reach a collaborative elk management plan for the future.
- Marcus Strange of Helena is program and partnership director of the Montana Wildlife Federation and calls for a scientific, balanced and collaborative approach to ensure robust elk herds.
- Dan Vermillion of Livingston is an outfitter and former chairman of the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission. He believes the current plan is a good document but needs to be updated to remove flashpoints between landowners and FWP and to better reflect changes in the state.
The committee will meet Nov. 19, Dec. 2-3 and Dec. 16-17 on Zoom at http://fwp.mt.gov/fishAndWildlife/management/elk/citizensGroup.html.
The committee will take public comment during meetings in December, but the recommendations are only the beginning of a long public process, Parsons said. FWP will take the recommendations to the commission and then go out for public comment.
“We still have a lot of building to do after this initial step,” she said. “Once we get through this we go through multiple other avenues like public meetings, surveys, etc. Depending on the COVID situation we’d like to be having public meetings next summer and fall.”
Reporter Tom Kuglin can be reached at 447-4076 @IR_TomKuglin
