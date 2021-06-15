FWP proposing fishing restrictions to help ailing brown trout

Montana Trout Unlimited Executive Director David Brooks said the organization will dive into the proposals in more detail as the public meetings commence.

“In the short term they do appear to be exploring all reasonable tools to regulate fishing pressure with all the alternatives in the toolbox,” he said. “As an organization we’ll closely review the options and likely support proposals helping out brown trout so long as they aren’t jeopardizing wild and native fish and we’ll continue to encourage scientific management of these stream stretches.”

Brooks said he was glad to seeing FWP acknowledging long-term impacts and solutions for trout, including working on stream flows, temperatures and good habitat, adding that those projects “don’t happen overnight.” The organization likely would not support a proposal that takes a blanket approach to entire watersheds, believing anything ultimately adopted should focus on critical areas.

With Montana facing drought this year, the proposals are a good reminder for what anglers are likely facing in terms of low flows and hoot owl closures this summer, Brooks added.

Mike Bias, executive director of Fishing Outfitters Association of Montana, said he was reviewing the survey Tuesday but his organization had not yet met to discuss the proposals.