FWP proposes single bighorn sheep tag for Elkhorns following die-off

“Every once in a while we still lose a sheep to pneumonia and they’ve never really substantially recovered and likely never will,” he said.

While disease pathogens, which are not dangerous to humans, remain prevalent in the Elkhorns’ sheep, the remaining population now contains a number of older rams. A single hunting permit would not affect the overall population dynamics, Grove said.

“Our thought process is that we might as well allow one hunter that opportunity than to let all the rams die of old age,” he said.

The bighorn sheep population would continue to be monitored for changes in the herd and the number of older rams available.

“We’ll keep doing surveys and visiting with hunters and if we get to the point where someone draws the tag and says they weren’t seeing any older aged sheep, we’d take that into consideration,” Grove said. “Hopefully as those older rams are harvested or die out there will be rams coming up to replace them, but that is something we’ll keep an eye on.”

The Montana Wild Sheep Foundation supports the idea of the single hunting permit and has supported other similar proposals in herds struggling with disease but supporting high numbers of older rams, said Executive Director Brian Solan.