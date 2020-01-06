If you go

FWP season setting public meetings all from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Jan. 7: Helena, Montana WILD, 2668 Broadwater Ave.

Jan. 14: Butte, Butte Brewing Company, 465 E. Galena St.

Jan. 16: Bozeman, FWP Region 3 headquarters, 1400 S. 19th Ave.

A complete list of proposed changes can be viewed online at https://go.usa.gov/xpdvC. Comments can be submitted in the following ways:

Verbally at the season setting meetings listed above

Online at https://go.usa.gov/xpdvC

Emailed to fwpwld@mt.gov

In writing, mailed to FWP Wildlife Division, P.O. Box 200701, Helena, MT 59620-0701

All comments must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Jan. 22, 2020. The Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission will make final adoptions at its next meeting on Feb. 6, 2020.